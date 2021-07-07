Advertisement

Dog rescued from Cumberland River after falling down embankment

By Alivia Harris
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rescue crews pulled a dog from the Cumberland River shore after she fell down a 30-foot embankment.

According to Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, the dog is believed to have been stuck for at least two days.

A boater passing through the area noticed the dog on Tuesday and called the landowner to inform them of the stranded animal. Rescuers said the dog was attached to a 10-foot cable that was entangled in rocks preventing the dog from leaving the area.

Officials said they were unable to reach the dog on foot and the area was not accessible from the shoreline. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue and the Clarksville Fire Department were called in to assist in the rescue.

Crews on a rescue boat were able to reach the dog. Rescuers worked to calm the dog then placed her on a control pole to remove her from the cable.

Following the rescue, the dog was transported to the animal shelter where she was treated for dehydration and minor bumps and scrapes. According to a post on the Montgomery County Animal Care and Control’s Facebook, the dog was scanned but did not have a microchip.

The animal control center is still attempting the locate the animal’s owner.

