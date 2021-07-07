Few more storms Thursday before an earlier First Alert

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The clouds and rain from Elsa keep us a little cooler in the short term.

Higher end summer rain chances are here for much of the next five days.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Elsa made its mainland America landfall on the Gulf Coast of Florida early Wednesday morning. Its broad cloud shield has us with sporadic (regular) rain showers Wednesday afternoon. We can also thank our slightly cooler weather to Elsa.

A lot of these rain chances and clouds will dissipate late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. While there may be some afternoon pop up showers and storms, the more organized action will hold off until earlier Friday and the weekend.

High temps should be fairly standard for the first third of July, with the lower 80s for the higher foothills and plateau. The valley, meanwhile, will stay in the upper 80s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday brings us a First Alert, as some widely scattered storms could be stronger to marginally severe. The timing is a little bit faster, closer to dawn to 2:00 p.m. The best chance of showers is the south end of our Tennessee River Valley, along with the Cumberland Plateau. Not everyone gets rain or high winds, but for those that do, it could be an inconvenient few hours.

And coverage for the storms rolling in later Friday morning (WVLT)

Saturday has a good amount of cloud-cover. Sunday and Monday are both mostly cloudy to overcast. There may be a few more frequent - but lighter - showers.

