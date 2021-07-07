Fire crews respond to incident at Maple Hall bowling alley

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fire crews responded to a disturbance at the Maple Hall bowling alley on Gay Street in downtown Knoxville Tuesday night.

Ryan Sheley, the chief operations officer of Maple Hall, told WVLT News the issue stemmed from a problem with their HVAC unit. “Apparently there’s an issue with an HVAC unit that has smoke infiltrating the building’s air circulation system,” he said. According to Sheley, the fire department was called as a safety precaution.

According to Sheley, an in-house maintenance worker will be reviewing the equipment Wednesday.

