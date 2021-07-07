Heinz launches campaign to make hot dog and bun counts match

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Heinz has launched a campaign to end the disparity between hot dogs and hot dog buns.

The company launched a petition online called the “Heinz Hot Dog Pack” to make a deal between hot makers and bun makers to demand they be sold in equal packages.

“Hot dog wieners come in packs of 10. Hot dog buns come in packs of 8. WHY?! As the condiment that has been bringing foods together for over 150 years, we’ve decided enough is enough,” Heinz said.

The petition currently has more than 4,000 signatures.

“As the iconic condiment that has been making hot dogs complete for over 150 years, we saw an opportunity to champion this issue on behalf of hot dog lovers across North America and help show manufacturers why they need to put an end to unequal packs.”

