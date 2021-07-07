Heritage High students place in national robotics competition

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Heritage High School Skills USA students placed in a national robotics competition.

In pairs, two teams won the state level advancing them to compete against dozens of teams across the nation.

They planned, designed and built robots using certain materials.

One team is the “Robotics: Urban Search and Rescue.” The two students on this team built a robot to go up a ramp, locating and grabbing objects as quickly as they can. This would come in handy with law enforcement searching for a missing person.

“They have to design for basically an infinite number of possibilities,” said Sam Warwick, the students’ teacher.

This team came in silver.

“I am proud of the amount of work we’ve put in and I’m proud of the successes that we have accomplished,’ said Caden Branch, the team leader of the “Robotics: Urban Search and Rescue” group. Caden graduated this spring from Heritage High School.

The other team is called “Mobile Robotics Technology.” That group designed an industrial type robot that had to take balls out of goals simultaneous while throwing balls out of the robot. This team placed sixth, the best its ever done.

“This is where I feel most comfortable anywhere on campus,” said Logan Brookshire, the team leader of the “Mobile Robotics Technology” group. Logan graduated this spring from Heritage High School.

It’s not just computing, but camaraderie.

“It’s really taught me work ethic, problem solving, things like that,” said Branch.

These students are off to study engineering in college, inspired by Warwick’s class.

“They may not be the smartest students or the best students I’ve had but they’re probably some of the hardest working students,” said Warwick. “They have a talent and they have some knowledge. But they’re willing to put in the effort to achieve the goal.”

