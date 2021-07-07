Advertisement

Heritage High students place in national robotics competition

Heritage High School Skills USA students placed in a national robotics competition.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Heritage High School Skills USA students placed in a national robotics competition.

In pairs, two teams won the state level advancing them to compete against dozens of teams across the nation.

They planned, designed and built robots using certain materials.

One team is the “Robotics: Urban Search and Rescue.” The two students on this team built a robot to go up a ramp, locating and grabbing objects as quickly as they can. This would come in handy with law enforcement searching for a missing person.

“They have to design for basically an infinite number of possibilities,” said Sam Warwick, the students’ teacher.

This team came in silver.

“I am proud of the amount of work we’ve put in and I’m proud of the successes that we have accomplished,’ said Caden Branch, the team leader of the “Robotics: Urban Search and Rescue” group. Caden graduated this spring from Heritage High School.

The other team is called “Mobile Robotics Technology.” That group designed an industrial type robot that had to take balls out of goals simultaneous while throwing balls out of the robot. This team placed sixth, the best its ever done.

“This is where I feel most comfortable anywhere on campus,” said Logan Brookshire, the team leader of the “Mobile Robotics Technology” group. Logan graduated this spring from Heritage High School.

It’s not just computing, but camaraderie.

“It’s really taught me work ethic, problem solving, things like that,” said Branch.

These students are off to study engineering in college, inspired by Warwick’s class.

“They may not be the smartest students or the best students I’ve had but they’re probably some of the hardest working students,” said Warwick. “They have a talent and they have some knowledge. But they’re willing to put in the effort to achieve the goal.”

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Rennels
Man arrested after reportedly assaulting nurse at UT Medical Center
D&B Hotdogs and Ice Cream in Solway was voted the #1 hotdog for the third year.
Knox Co. hot dog restaurant named No. 1 in Tennessee
Patriots plane spotted at TYS
New England Patriots plane spotted at McGhee Tyson airport
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
The East Tennessee Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s help searching for multiple missing...
East TN Crime Stoppers searching for multiple missing teens

Latest News

Students will miss out on the opportunity to show livestock at the Jefferson County Fair this...
Young farmers missing out because of canceled Jefferson County Fair
Students pose for a photo after learning a lot about journalism
Sweetwater camp teaching kids about natural disasters
Covid created a need to help some students catch up and others to avoid the summer slump.
School continues with fun, scientific focus for some in East Tennessee
Students complete a three-week course learning about technology at TCAT.
Knoxville teens get head start on careers through summer technology program