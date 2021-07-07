KPD officer knocked unconscious after allegedly making racist remarks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Internal Affairs Unit investigation is underway after a Knoxville Police Department officer allegedly made “racially motivated” remarks at an Old City venue June 26.

Officers were called to the venue after Officer Tanner Holt was reportedly knocked unconscious, KPD’s public information officer Scott Erland told WVLT News. During the preliminary investigation, witnesses told officers that Officer Holt made “racially-motivated statements” to another person before the assault occurred, Officer Erland said.

Officer Tanner was off duty at the time, according to officials.

The responding officers reported the situation to their supervisors, and Chief Eve Thomas requested that an internal investigation be opened on Monday, June 28.

The investigation remains ongoing.

