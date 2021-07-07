Advertisement

Last of 3 teens who escaped Tennessee facility is captured

A 17-year-old boy who was being held at the facility on a homicide charge was arrested in Chattanooga on June 29, authorities said.
(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)(WMC Action News 5)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The last of three teenagers who escaped from a Tennessee detention center last month has been captured, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

The 17-year-old boy was found at an apartment in Memphis. He escaped with two other juveniles on June 23 from Wilder Youth Development Center in Somerville, where he was being held on charges of aggravated robbery, the Marshals Service said in a news release.

A 17-year-old boy who was being held at the facility on a homicide charge was arrested in Chattanooga on June 29, authorities said.

Another teen was caught on June 24 in Memphis. He was being held on four charges of aggravated robbery.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Rennels
Man arrested after reportedly assaulting nurse at UT Medical Center
Patriots plane spotted at TYS
New England Patriots plane spotted at McGhee Tyson airport
D&B Hotdogs and Ice Cream in Solway was voted the #1 hotdog for the third year.
Knox Co. hot dog restaurant named No. 1 in Tennessee
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
The East Tennessee Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s help searching for multiple missing...
East TN Crime Stoppers searching for multiple missing teens

Latest News

Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
Feds: Tennessee lab owner charged in health fraud scheme
Toyota of Hattiesburg heads to West Hattiesburg
Toyota donates 32 cars to 11 tech schools across Kentucky
Heinz has launched a campaign to end the disparity between hot dogs and hot dog buns.
Heinz launches campaign to make hot dog and bun counts match