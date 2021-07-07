Last of 3 teens who escaped Tennessee facility is captured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The last of three teenagers who escaped from a Tennessee detention center last month has been captured, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

The 17-year-old boy was found at an apartment in Memphis. He escaped with two other juveniles on June 23 from Wilder Youth Development Center in Somerville, where he was being held on charges of aggravated robbery, the Marshals Service said in a news release.

A 17-year-old boy who was being held at the facility on a homicide charge was arrested in Chattanooga on June 29, authorities said.

Another teen was caught on June 24 in Memphis. He was being held on four charges of aggravated robbery.

