Advertisement

Loudon Co. authorities capture fugitive suspected in kidnapping

Stillwell is facing charges in three counties
By David Sikes
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested a fugitive early Wednesday morning that is a suspect in the kidnapping of a female victim.

K-9 units were able to find and arrested 40-year-old Sammy Stillwell after a search in the area of National Campground Road in Loudon County.

Authorities said Stillwell was transported to the Loudon County Detention Facility and will be held pending a bond. Stillwell will then be transferred to both Monroe and Blount County Detention Facilities to face outstanding charges in each of those counties.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Rennels
Man arrested after reportedly assaulting nurse at UT Medical Center
Patriots plane spotted at TYS
New England Patriots plane spotted at McGhee Tyson airport
D&B Hotdogs and Ice Cream in Solway was voted the #1 hotdog for the third year.
Knox Co. hot dog restaurant named No. 1 in Tennessee
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
The East Tennessee Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s help searching for multiple missing...
East TN Crime Stoppers searching for multiple missing teens

Latest News

Atreyu Jack Wilson may be with his non-custodial father, Brandon.
TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for 1-year-old
Tracking Elsa and rain spinning around the region.
Showers and storms spin our way around Elsa
Dolly the robot
UT creating artificial intelligence to help slow dementia progression
Management says they need about ten people to get back to being fully staffed
Expert: reduced unemployment benefits won’t factor into staffing shortages