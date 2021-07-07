Loudon Co. authorities capture fugitive suspected in kidnapping
Stillwell is facing charges in three counties
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested a fugitive early Wednesday morning that is a suspect in the kidnapping of a female victim.
K-9 units were able to find and arrested 40-year-old Sammy Stillwell after a search in the area of National Campground Road in Loudon County.
Authorities said Stillwell was transported to the Loudon County Detention Facility and will be held pending a bond. Stillwell will then be transferred to both Monroe and Blount County Detention Facilities to face outstanding charges in each of those counties.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.