Loudon Co. authorities capture fugitive suspected in kidnapping

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested a fugitive early Wednesday morning that is a suspect in the kidnapping of a female victim.

K-9 units were able to find and arrested 40-year-old Sammy Stillwell after a search in the area of National Campground Road in Loudon County.

Authorities said Stillwell was transported to the Loudon County Detention Facility and will be held pending a bond. Stillwell will then be transferred to both Monroe and Blount County Detention Facilities to face outstanding charges in each of those counties.

