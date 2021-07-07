Advertisement

Man jailed under $40K bond for alleged child abuse against 7-week-old babies in Monroe

Police went on to arrest Troy Dee Ramberg Jr., the father of the children, on July 7 and charge...
Police went on to arrest Troy Dee Ramberg Jr., the father of the children, on July 7 and charge him with two counts of felony child abuse.(Monroe Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is jailed under $40,000 bond on charges of child abuse against his two 7-week-old children in Monroe.

On July 4, the Monroe Police Department initiated an investigation in reference to alleged child abuse on two 7-week-old infants. 

During a thorough investigation, officials discovered serious injuries suffered by both infants.

Police went on to arrest Troy Dee Ramberg Jr., the father of the children, on July 7 and charge him with two counts of felony child abuse.

Ramberg was taken to the Union County Jail and is currently being held under a $40,000.00 secured bond.

Officials did not provide any other details.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPD officer Tanner Holt
Knoxville officer knocked unconscious after allegedly making racist remarks
Knoxville PD
Man in custody after Knoxville police serve warrant
D&B Hotdogs and Ice Cream in Solway was voted the #1 hotdog for the third year.
Knox Co. hot dog restaurant named No. 1 in Tennessee
Sammy Stillwell
Loudon Co. authorities capture fugitive suspected in kidnapping
1-year-old Atreyu Jack Wilson
Missing Jefferson Co. 1-year-old found safe, father in custody

Latest News

KPD officer Tanner Holt
Knoxville officer knocked unconscious after allegedly making racist remarks
Construction to improve safety at a dangerous intersection on Maynardville Pk at Ledgerwood Rd...
Knox Co. to improve safety at intersection on Maynardville Pike
Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A chosen as America’s top fast-food restaurant
Steamy with a few storms today
Few storms today but the developing storms Friday still warrant a First Alert
Police and emergency vehicles have been seen most of the morning at the Super 8 off Highway 150...
Police: Officer shoots man holding mother at knifepoint