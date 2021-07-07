Advertisement

Man points gun at family for cutting line in Taco Bell drive-thru, police say

Devon McNeese, 20, is charged with four counts of aggravated assault.
By Amber Strong
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police say a man is facing charges after pointing a gun at a family who wouldn’t let him skip the line.

The incident happened on July 3, at the Taco Bell on Riverdale in East Memphis.

According to police, when the couple refused to let 20-year-old Devon McNeese cut them in line, he allegedly pointed a handgun at them and chambered a round.

McNeese is charged with four counts of aggravated assault and has a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

