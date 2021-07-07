Advertisement

New Town Center coming to Farragut

The Farragut Town Center at Biddle Farms promises a new grocery store, apartments, condos, restaurants, and shops.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Farragut Town Center at Biddle Farms promises a new grocery store, apartments, condos, restaurants, and shops. Developer Budd Cullom released his plans for the new complex.

“We’re planning on bringing a small town main street over here where the high school is,” said Cullom.

Cullom says the total cost of the land he’s preparing to purchase is about $11 million. He estimates the construction costs to be around $100 million.

The previous structure is a dilapidated building which stands empty right now. Knox County approved the project for tax increment financing which diverts future property tax revenue to fix infrastructure around the property. Cullom says this could help with flooding.

While some people are excited for the promise of something new, the project has met some opposition. A group called the Farragut Citizens for Responsible Growth and Development staged protests and encouraged legislators to object to the project.

Pat Lee is in the group. He walks by the building on walks with his dog. He recognizes the amount of growth in the area, but wishes there would be more consideration about what developers could put there.

“This is what is supposed to be a town center and a town center isn’t a strip mall and an apartment complex,” said Lee.

Cullom expects a demolition of the existing construction in the next few weeks and says to expect construction to finish in 2023.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Rennels
Man arrested after reportedly assaulting nurse at UT Medical Center
D&B Hotdogs and Ice Cream in Solway was voted the #1 hotdog for the third year.
Knox Co. hot dog restaurant named No. 1 in Tennessee
Patriots plane spotted at TYS
New England Patriots plane spotted at McGhee Tyson airport
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
The East Tennessee Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s help searching for multiple missing...
East TN Crime Stoppers searching for multiple missing teens

Latest News

KPD officer Tanner Holt
Knoxville officer knocked unconscious after allegedly making racist remarks
We have some more rain chances in the coming days. A lot of you have seen rosy skies like this...
Few more storms Thursday before an earlier First Alert
First Alert Friday for some earlier storms
First Alert Friday for some earlier storms
Sunflowers bloom at Forks of the River