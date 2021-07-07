New Town Center coming to Farragut

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Farragut Town Center at Biddle Farms promises a new grocery store, apartments, condos, restaurants, and shops. Developer Budd Cullom released his plans for the new complex.

“We’re planning on bringing a small town main street over here where the high school is,” said Cullom.

Cullom says the total cost of the land he’s preparing to purchase is about $11 million. He estimates the construction costs to be around $100 million.

The previous structure is a dilapidated building which stands empty right now. Knox County approved the project for tax increment financing which diverts future property tax revenue to fix infrastructure around the property. Cullom says this could help with flooding.

While some people are excited for the promise of something new, the project has met some opposition. A group called the Farragut Citizens for Responsible Growth and Development staged protests and encouraged legislators to object to the project.

Pat Lee is in the group. He walks by the building on walks with his dog. He recognizes the amount of growth in the area, but wishes there would be more consideration about what developers could put there.

“This is what is supposed to be a town center and a town center isn’t a strip mall and an apartment complex,” said Lee.

Cullom expects a demolition of the existing construction in the next few weeks and says to expect construction to finish in 2023.

