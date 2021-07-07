Showers and storms spin our way around Elsa

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While Elsa doesn’t bring us a direct stream of rain, it does affect the weather pattern in surrounding areas, like ours. We’re still looking at a little extra storm fuel for some stronger storms possible Friday in a First Alert.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Many in our area hope for some good rain, and we have scattered rain and storms starting today.

This morning is mostly cloudy, and warming under that blanket, with a low around 70 degrees. An isolated shower is possible.

Scattered rain and isolated storms are moving up from the South today. This now looks like scattered showers late morning through early afternoon and then scattered rain and isolated storms at times this afternoon to evening, at a 40% coverage of our area. That slows down our warming, so the high is around 83 degrees and mostly cloudy in between the rain.

Tonight starts out with those scattered showers and storms but becomes spotty again by the morning, with a low around 70 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’re looking at scattered rain and storms to pulse up Thursday afternoon, moving West to East with Elsa driving up the Atlantic coast. I think we’ll have some partly cloudy views at times, with a more widely scattered rain and storms, 40% coverage through the afternoon. The high around 85 degrees and muggy.

We have added a WVLT First Alert for Friday, with the potential for some energy to lead to stronger storms. The intensity is concentrated on the Plateau and Southern Valley as of now, so we’ll keep you updated on this First Alert. It’s still a 40% coverage of our area, just more intensity to what’s developing. The high will be around 88 degrees in the early afternoon, then pulsing up the storms.

Really rain and storms come with a continued on and off development on into early next week. This keeps highs in the mid to upper 80s, but still feeling warmer.

8-day forecast (WVLT)

