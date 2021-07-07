TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for 1-year-old

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for 1-year-old Atreyu Jack Wilson, missing out of Jefferson County.

TBI issued the alert early Wednesday morning, saying in a tweet that he may be with his non-custodial father, Brandon Wilson.

According to authorities, 1-year-old Atreyu is 2′1″ tall and 25 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue pants.

His non-custodial father, Brandon Wilson, is 32-years-old and wanted for kidnapping. According to authorities, he’s 6′2″, 165 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.

The TBI also tweeted that the two may be traveling toward Traverse City, MI area, or Fort Myers, FL area. Police believe they could be driving in a silver 2008 Dodge Caravan, with Tennessee tag DKB 044.

ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: We need your help locating 1-year-old Atreyu Jack Wilson, missing out of Jefferson County. He was last seen Tuesday and may be with his non-custodial father, Brandon Wilson.



Seen them? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND or Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office at 423-823-1697. pic.twitter.com/qUi02DM74m — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) July 7, 2021

Authorities say call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office if you know anything or see the suspected vehicle.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.