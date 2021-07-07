Advertisement

TBI issues Silver Alert for missing 65-year-old Carter Co. man

Hastings has been missing out of the Roan Mountain area since July 1.
Thomas Hastings
Thomas Hastings(TBI)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing Carter County man.

Thomas Hastings, 65, is missing out of the Roan Mountain area, officials say. He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a grey “NC State” sweatshirt, according to the TBI. He was last seen on July 1.

Those with information are asked to contact the Carter County Sheriff’s Office at 423-542-1845 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

