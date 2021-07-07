TBI issues Silver Alert for missing 65-year-old Carter Co. man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing Carter County man.

Thomas Hastings, 65, is missing out of the Roan Mountain area, officials say. He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a grey “NC State” sweatshirt, according to the TBI. He was last seen on July 1.

Those with information are asked to contact the Carter County Sheriff’s Office at 423-542-1845 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

SILVER ALERT: We need your help to locate 65-year-old Thomas Hastings, who is missing from the Roan Mountain area of Carter County.



Spot him? Call the @CarterTNSheriff at 423-542-1845 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/nsPTgylBBT — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) July 7, 2021

