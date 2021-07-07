Tennessee extends restaurant to-go alcohol sales

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new state law took effect on July 1 that allowed businesses in Tennessee to continue providing alcohol to-go on a trial-run basis for the next two years.

During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state allowed restaurants with liquor licenses to temporarily sell alcohol to-go. The order helped bars and restaurants continue to make money during the shutdown. The Tennessee General Assembly then signed a law to extend the trial run.

Customers’ to-go alcohol purchases are required to include food. The law also requires servers to remind customers that the drinks can’t be used on the go and must only be consumed once the customer reaches their destination.

The law is set to expire on July 1, 2023.

