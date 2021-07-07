Advertisement

Toyota donates 32 cars to 11 tech schools across Kentucky

Toyota spokeswoman Kim Ogle said the company works with educators to support career readiness programs.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERSAILLES, Ky. (AP) — Toyota Motor Manufacturing of Kentucky is donating vehicles to the Kentucky Community and Technical College System for its automotive technology programs, officials said.

The company is giving 32 cars to 11 schools across the state, news outlets reported, citing a joint statement from Toyota and the school system. The cars are 2018-2021 models of the Camry, Avalon and Lexus, including several hybrid models. They will be used to teach students about changing vehicle technology and to help prepare them for entry-level jobs.

“Technology changes rapidly so these new vehicles will help students be prepared to walk out of college and step into a high demand career,” Kentucky Community and Technical College System President Paul Czarapata said.

Toyota spokeswoman Kim Ogle said the company works with educators to support career readiness programs.

“Our goal is help prepare students for future workforce success and expose them to an industry that is a vital component of Kentucky’s economy,” Ogle said.

