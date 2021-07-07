Advertisement

Young Williams Animal Center reduces adoption fees during ‘Empty the Shelter’ event

The Young Williams Animal Center announced it will reduce adoption fees from July 7 to July 11 during the ‘Empty the Shelter’ event.
(Pixabay)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young Williams Animal Center announced it will partner with BISSELL Pet Foundation to host a summer adoption event in an attempt to “empty the shelters” and find forever homes for homeless pets.

The Young Williams Animal Center announced it will reduce adoption fees from July 7 to July 11 during the ‘Empty the Shelter’ event.

“The increase in shelter intake puts pressure on our partners, who are already working with limited staff and funding due to COVID-19,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “The best way for us to support them is to help their pets find loving homes.”

See pets available for adoption by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Rennels
Man arrested after reportedly assaulting nurse at UT Medical Center
Patriots plane spotted at TYS
New England Patriots plane spotted at McGhee Tyson airport
D&B Hotdogs and Ice Cream in Solway was voted the #1 hotdog for the third year.
Knox Co. hot dog restaurant named No. 1 in Tennessee
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
The East Tennessee Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s help searching for multiple missing...
East TN Crime Stoppers searching for multiple missing teens

Latest News

Rescue crews pulled a dog from the Cumberland River shore after she fell down a 30-foot...
Dog rescued from Cumberland River after falling down embankment
1-year-old Atreyu Jack Wilson
Missing Jefferson Co. 1-year-old found safe, father in custody
Researchers in Iceland say switching to a four-day working week significantly increases...
Study: Iceland’s 4-day workweek has ‘powerful positive effect’ on employees
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case