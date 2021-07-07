Young Williams Animal Center reduces adoption fees during ‘Empty the Shelter’ event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young Williams Animal Center announced it will partner with BISSELL Pet Foundation to host a summer adoption event in an attempt to “empty the shelters” and find forever homes for homeless pets.

The Young Williams Animal Center announced it will reduce adoption fees from July 7 to July 11 during the ‘Empty the Shelter’ event.

“The increase in shelter intake puts pressure on our partners, who are already working with limited staff and funding due to COVID-19,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “The best way for us to support them is to help their pets find loving homes.”

See pets available for adoption by clicking here.

