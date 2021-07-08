Campers shine in the summertime sun at UT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Summertime is camp time and things are no different. The University of Tennessee baseball Vols are riding a wave of success and passing along their skills to the game’s future stars.

It’s always a popular thing for both campers and UT players alike, “You know, this is by far, is one of our favorite events that we do here in Tennessee. It is great for our players, who spend so much time around college age players and coaches,” says UT assistant coach and camp coordinator Richard Jackson.

The kids are having a great time, as are the parents who are at Lindsey Nelson stadium, watching their kids live out their baseball dreams. Kendra Miller drove her son up from Atlanta to take part in this week’s camp.

Coach jackson adds, “I mean, you wouldn’t believe the emails I get of how much fun their kids are having and you know Monday I always tell them this defensive day which isn’t the most fun, but it’s the most important.”

Mrs. Miller says, “You know, it’s really been a joy this week for Landry and his buddy who came up with us from Atlanta and the opportunity to see them and not only see them experience on the field, but even after the camp to talk about what happened what their favorite parts of the camp.”

Among the camp coaches is Tennessee outfielder Evan Russell who says, “It’s pretty fun to to be out here and hopefully a lot of kids from, you know on this field right now will eventually be a Tennessee Volunteer.

Coach Jackson adds, “It’s Monday through Thursday 9 to 12pm and just pretty awesome to see kids you know enjoying the game, growing a love for the game, and learning about it.”

Who knows, maybe we’ll see a few of those young campers playing for the Big Orange down the road!

