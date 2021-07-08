Advertisement

Chick-fil-A chosen as America’s top restaurant

Chick-fil-A was named the top restaurant in the U.S. for the seventh year in a row.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chick-fil-A was named the top restaurant in the U.S. for the seventh year in a row, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index.

The index is created from interviews with nearly 20,000 customers chosen at random between April 1, 2020, and March 29, 2021. The index ranks restaurants’ scores out of 100.

Chick-fil-A came in at the top with a score of 83. The fast-food spot was even ranked above full-service restaurants like Olive Garden and Texas Roadhouse.

The top five include Domino’s at number two, then KFC, Starbucks and Five Guys.

McDonald’s received the lowest ranking in the American Customer Satisfaction Customer Index with a score of 70.

