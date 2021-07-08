Delta variant now dominant strain of coronavirus in US, CDC says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The U.S. Centers For Disease Control and Prevention announced the delta variant of COVID-19 is now the most dominant strain in the country.

According to the CDC, the variant was first detected in December 2020 in India. In March 2021, the first U.S. case of the variant was detected.

Data showed the delta variant accounts for more than 51 percent of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. States that have lower vaccination rates have reported a higher number of delta variant cases.

Health officials with the World Health Organization said the delta variant is 50 percent more contagious and considered the “fastest and fittest strain.”

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. have proven to be highly effective against the variant, the CDC reported.

