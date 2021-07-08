Few storms today but the developing storms Friday still warrant a First Alert

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few storms develop Thursday afternoon, but the energy available for some stronger storms is why we still have a First Alert up for Friday afternoon. The on and off rain and storm pattern continues, as we see scattered coverage day to day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly cloudy, and spotty showers continue. We’re starting the day in the upper 60s.

We’re peaking at a 40% coverage of our area in rain and storms, as they develop and move through at times. They’re changing direction today, so if you’re checking the radar in the WVLT Weather app while on the go, look to your West. This is the pull of Elsa to our East, helping to create rain and storms at times today and tomorrow.

The scattered rain and storms peak in the afternoon hours, with a high of 85 degrees. It’s a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy at times view today. It’s still very humid though, so feeling 5 degrees warmer.

Tonight starts out with spotty rain and clouds, then a few downpours and storms arrive on the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line by the morning hours. We’ll start Friday around 71 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Few stronger storms possible Friday (WVLT)

We still have a WVLT First Alert for Friday. While we have a few storms arrive Friday morning, the energy we’ve been talking about for some stronger storms still flares up in the afternoon. That morning batch moves west to east, and tapers to spotty rain midday Friday. We’ll then have scattered storms develop Friday afternoon, with a high of 88 degrees and very humid air. An isolated stronger storm is possible, especially along the south edge of the Plateau to Southern Valley, and along the foothills to the Smokies.

Saturday comes with scattered rain and storms for the afternoon hours as well, and back to mid 80s.

Really we’ll have several more days with scattered rain and storms at times, but this also continues with batches at times some nights too.

8-day forecast (WVLT)

