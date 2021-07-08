First Alert: two rounds of rain Friday before calmer weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a WVLT First Alert in place Friday. There are some storms forming in a solid line, dipping to the south before noon. After some sunshine, a second line may form later in the afternoon. Both Saturday and Sunday look a little drier now.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The rain is really struggling to materialize this Thursday afternoon and evening. We’re well into the middle 80s in most spots. We may see a little window of showers and storms around 10:00-11:00 p.m.

We still have the First Alert Friday. Not everyone gets rain (or storms) Friday but the storms could slow down traffic and lead to inconvenient hours of travel. Rain looks a little more likely in the morning, from 4:00-9:00 a.m. These storms should be strongest on the Plateau and in Roane and Loudon Counties.

We end up with several hours of sunshine and near 90 degrees for much of the Tennessee River Valley. That heat may allow a smaller window of storms from roughly 6:00-8:00 p.m. A couple of these storms could be stronger.

Rain is a little less likely on Saturday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday doesn’t have quite as much of a rain chance. It’s fairly scattered in the afternoon, but it seems like we’ll have mostly cloudy skies. Still, the winds are lighter, which is better news for outdoor plans. Monday is mostly cloudy to overcast but the rain no longer looks quite as widespread or organized.

We’re climbing one degree each day next week, as we slowly dry our pattern from Wednesday through next Friday.

