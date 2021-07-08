Advertisement

Gov. Lee to visit 300 Tennessee troops at southern border

Adjutant General of the Tennessee National Guard, Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes will accompany Gov. Lee.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee announced he will travel to the U.S. Southern border over the weekend to meet with Tennessee National Guard troops.

Gov. Lee said the purpose of the visit is to evaluate the needs of the guardsmen securing the border.

“The men and women of the Tennessee National Guard are playing a significant role in quelling the most severe border crisis we’ve seen in 20 years,” said Gov. Lee. “I want to personally commend the more than 300 Tennesseans who are serving our country and on the front lines of this crisis.”

There are currently 300 Tennessee National Guard members stationed throughout the border region of Texas providing support to Customs and Border Protection. The personnel are members of the following units:

  • 269th Military Police Company – Routinely augments law enforcement by conducting training and providing a presence along the border
  • 913th Engineer Company – Capabilities lend to myriad road-building efforts and border wall projects
  • 2-151 Aviation Battalion – Provides an aerial platform to assist Customs and Border Protection with a number of their logistical and operational priorities

Adjutant General of the Tennessee National Guard, Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes will accompany Gov. Lee.

