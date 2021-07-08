Historic suffrage marker to be unveiled in Tennessee park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A “Campaign for the Vote” historic suffrage marker is set to be unveiled in a park in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, officials said.

The Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission donated the historical marker, a statement from the Historic Capitol Corridor Foundation said. It was originally set to be unveiled last year to coincide with the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The foundation, city officials and the Metro Historical Commission are among those scheduled to attend Thursday’s ceremony at Church Street Park. The ceremony will also include a speech by Tom Vickstrom with the Hermitage Hotel, officials said.

