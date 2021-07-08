Advertisement

JTV looking for production stagehand

Will help with sets live shows, and other backstage production projects
(WVLT)
By Madeline Thompson
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jewelry Television is looking for someone to help with its live shows as a stagehand/grip.

It posted the job listing on Simplyhired.com; the company says it needs someone who has some experience in theatre or television.

JTV’s posting says an applicant needs “knowledge of studio equipment including sets, props, cameras and lighting equipment.”

The job is based in the studio’s Knoxville location, and according to Simplyhired, pays between $32,000 - $44,000 per year.

Click here to apply.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPD officer Tanner Holt
Knoxville officer knocked unconscious after allegedly making racist remarks
Knoxville PD
Man in custody after Knoxville police serve warrant
D&B Hotdogs and Ice Cream in Solway was voted the #1 hotdog for the third year.
Knox Co. hot dog restaurant named No. 1 in Tennessee
Sammy Stillwell
Loudon Co. authorities capture fugitive suspected in kidnapping
1-year-old Atreyu Jack Wilson
Missing Jefferson Co. 1-year-old found safe, father in custody

Latest News

Steamy with a few storms today
Few storms today but the developing storms Friday still warrant a First Alert
Truck driver gifted dream truck from Pilot after 42 years with the company
Truck driver gifted dream truck from Pilot after 42 years with the company
Heavy equipment moves sand dredged from the Mississippi River in Brownsville, Minnesota
Louisiana’s coast is starved for river sand; Wisconsin has it
Competitive housing market can challenge both buyers and sellers.
Hot housing market means trouble for East Tennessee renters