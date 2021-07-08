JTV looking for production stagehand

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jewelry Television is looking for someone to help with its live shows as a stagehand/grip.

It posted the job listing on Simplyhired.com; the company says it needs someone who has some experience in theatre or television.

JTV’s posting says an applicant needs “knowledge of studio equipment including sets, props, cameras and lighting equipment.”

The job is based in the studio’s Knoxville location, and according to Simplyhired, pays between $32,000 - $44,000 per year.

