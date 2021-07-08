Knox Co group works to vaccinate hundreds before school

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With school being a little more than a month away, New Direction Health Care Solutions has set a goal to vaccinate as many Knox County students, 12 years and older, before they head back to the classroom.

For the remainder of the summer, the group’s vaccine clinics are popping up across Knox County.

Director Cynthia Finch told WVLT News the idea came after learning Knox County Schools did not have a set plan to help kids get vaccinated, so she wanted to provide access.

“Young people tend to be the biggest carriers, because their immune system is so strong,” Finch said. “So, we’re just trying to make sure that they have access to vaccinations.”

She and her team are making house calls, setting up shop in communities and hosting free vaccine clinics. In their first round, they pulled out different incentives to draw the kids over to YWCA’s Phyllis Wheatley Center Wednesday afternoon.

Some kids went home with a free bike, meal gift cards and a trip to the zoo.

However, the freebies weren’t enough to sway every parent who attended.

“Some were recalled,” Alaba Mitchum, a mother of a teenager, said. “Some were not recalled, so it puts an “if” or “but” in your mind. But, it’s definitely a thought for me on the forefront, because I do want to continue to move forward.”

Other parents attended the event with the purpose to get their child vaccinated after doing their own research.

“You hear your rumors, you hear a little side some people talking but I haven’t had any issues,”Celena Shedrick, a parent of a teenager, said. “I haven’t had any problems so it’s ok as far as I’m concerned.”

The group’s next clinic is scheduled for July 28th at the center.

During the event, New Direction Health Care Solutions received a $1,000 donation from the Knoxville chapter of The Links, Inc.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson with the Knox County Schools told WVLT News it did not have a vaccine plan in place at “this time.”

