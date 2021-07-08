Advertisement

Knox Co. to improve safety at intersection on Maynardville Pike

The construction is set to start this fall and be completed by the end of 2021.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs announced new plans to improve safety at an intersection on Maynardville Pike at Ledgerwood Road.

“This is a very dangerous intersection,” Mayor Jacobs said. “Maynardville Highway is actually a state road and people travel at a pretty high rate of speed.”

Jim Snowden with Knox County Engineering and Public Works said there have been several severe crashes at the intersection and some fatalities.

The construction is set to start this fall and be completed by the end of 2021.

Officials said the new construction will include a traffic signal, crosswalks and sidewalks. Knox County government officials said the changes should make the area safer for drivers and pedestrians near Halls High School.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

