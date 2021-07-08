Man arrested again after third police chase in less than a year

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was arrested early Thursday morning in Winchester after a chase, his third in less than a year, according to authorities.

The Powell County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy tried to stop 28-year-old Clarence Reynolds for traffic violations and suspicion of impairment around 2:30 Thursday morning.

Clarence Reynolds, 28. (Clark Co. Detention Center)

They say Reynolds ignored the deputy and led him and a Stanton police officer on a 25-mile pursuit where speeds went above 110 mph. They say, at one point, Reynolds threw a gun out the window onto the Mountain Parkway.

The chase came to a stop at exit 96 on I-64.

They say Reynolds get off at the exit, almost hit a Winchester Police vehicle, and then went into a field. That’s where he took off on foot and officers caught him.

According to court records, this is his third charge involving a police pursuit since the beginning of October. The first was on October 1 in Powell County. Then on October 31, when Winchester police tried to arrest him on the warrant from the first case, they say he threw a bag of methamphetamine out the window and drug a Winchester Police Officer about 20 feet with his car as he was trying to get away.

Court records show that he posted a $15,000 cash bond on May 11, but they also show that he already had a bond forfeiture hearing scheduled for August 5 before everything happened Thursday morning.

Reynolds is facing multiple charges connected to that latest case including three counts of wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading, and two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

