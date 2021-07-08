McDonald’s to reward customers with free fries on ‘World Famous Fan Day’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In honor of McDonald’s new rewards program, the fast-food restaurant announced it will give away “free fries for all” on July 13.

One lucky customer will also win free fries for life.

“After 66 years of unrivaled fandom, you could say our customers’ loyalty has become just as famous as our World Famous Fries, and they deserve to be rewarded,” McDonald’s stated in a press release. “So, we’re going to do just that by serving up rewards big and small.”

On July 13, also known as McDonald’s World Famous Fan Day, customers can redeem a free medium order of fries by downloading the McDonald’s app and signing up for the new rewards program.

McDonald’s is also holding a World Famous Fan Contest where one customer will win free fries for life and 66 other customers will win one million rewards points that can be redeemed for nearly 166 Big Macs or more than 660 vanilla ice cream cones.

To enter for a chance to win, McDonald’s fans need to “tweet out your love” at McDonald’s (@McDonalds) between July 13 and July 20. Posts should also include hashtags reading #MyMcDonaldsFanContest and the home state of the entrant.

The MyMcDonald’s Rewards program officially launched on July 8. Customers who sign up for MyMcDonald’s Rewards can currently earn 1,500 points after making their first purchase.

