Police: Officer shoots man holding mother at knifepoint

Police and emergency vehicles have been seen most of the morning at the Super 8 off Highway 150...
Police and emergency vehicles have been seen most of the morning at the Super 8 off Highway 150 in Danville.(WKYT viewer)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Ky. (AP) — An officer fatally shot a man who was holding his mother at knifepoint in a motel room in central Kentucky, police said.

The shooting happened Tuesday morning at the Super 8 in Danville when officers responded to a domestic disturbance, authorities said.

Officers “verbally engaged the suspect in attempts to resolve the situation peacefully,” but were unsuccessful, Danville Police Chief Anthony Gray Jr. told WLEX-TV. The man was shot once after he refused to comply with officers, Gray said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Boyle County Coroner, Kentucky State Police said. His name wasn’t released.

No one else was injured. The officers were placed on routine leave while Kentucky State Police investigate.

No further information was immediately released.

