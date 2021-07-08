Morristown day care under investigation for alleged illegal operations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) received a complaint about an illegal day care operation in Morristown on July 1, according to a spokesperson with TDHS.

TDHS along with the Department of Children’s Services Special Investigative Unit completed a joint visit by both departments to 1796 Jaybird Road on July 7. TDHS reported the visit was delayed due to the holiday weekend.

The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Department was also called to assist in regards to reports of possible child neglect, according to HCSD deputies. Officers on scene contacted the District Attorney’s Office to consult on the conditions at the residence.

“Following the advice given by personnel of the District Attorney’s Office, Hamblen County sheriff’s deputies have not filed any charges at this time,” HCSD deputies said.

DHS officials said they had no records of any previous complaints about this location.

The investigation is ongoing.

