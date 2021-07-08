Advertisement

Residents evacuated during armed standoff in Clarksville neighborhood

According to reports, police are in the process of evacuating neighbors and asked the public to avoid the area until crisis negotiators can resolve the issue.
(WAFB)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Clarksville Police Department said a street has been evacuated during an armed standoff Thursday morning.

Police said officers with the Special Operations and the Tactical Unit tried to serve a search warrant in the Cobalt Drive area when someone inside the home reportedly, “produced a long gun.”

Officials did not disclose what warrants they were attempting to serve.

