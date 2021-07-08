Advertisement

“Squirrel” commits to coach Heupel and the Vols

WR Marquarius White and his catchy nickname are headed to Big Orange Country
Tennessee football commit
Tennessee football commit(Rivals)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Josh Heupel and his Tennessee football staff have found some success of late on the recruiting trail. After landing a pair of talented young players last week, coach Heupel has now received a commitment from a speedy wide receiver.

Marquarius " Squirrel” White says he wants to be a Vol! The nickname came from great-grandma after watching him play out in the yard. The 3-star athlete was receiving attention from his home state Crimson Tide, Michigan and several other schools.

Preparing for his senior year of high school in Alabama, White will be part of Tennessee’s 2022 recruiting class.

