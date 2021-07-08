Advertisement

Truck driver gifted dream truck from Pilot after 42 years with the company

Pilot surprised a 40-year veteran driver with his dream truck.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jul. 8, 2021
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A custom Pilot-branded Peterbilt truck was gifted to 40-year veteran truck driver Daniel Abshire.

This year marks Abshire’s 41 year with the company and his father drove for Pilot for 42 years before he retired in 2013. Abshire says he has hauled more then two million gallons of gas which is enough for him to get to the moon and back about five times.

“It’s just in my blood and I guess now it’s what I always kidded daddy about,” said Abshire. “I said ‘it’s just a hobby to you.’ I think I’m pretty close to that, it’s just a hobby.”

His goal is to make it to 50 years before he retires.

He says his favorite part is seeing something different everyday and the Knoxville-based company made his first 40 years easy because they treat him like family.

