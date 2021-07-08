UT Softball signs SEC pitcher as former catcher joins Alabama

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee softball head coach Karen Weekly has announced the addition of Texas Tech transfer pitcher Erin Edmoundson to the Lady Vol program. “We are thrilled that Erin is joining the Lady Vols,” Weekly said. “Erin is a seasoned veteran and proven winner in a power-five conference. Her maturity and competitive personality are a great fit for our program.”

A former 20-game winner, Edmoundson has spent the past four seasons with the Red Raiders. In 2019, she finished the year with a 20-5 record and an ERA of 2.89. She tossed a career-high 14 complete-games, totaling six shutouts and picking up a pair of saves that season.

Edmoundson was on track for another stellar year in 2020 before the COVID-19 global pandemic shuttered the softball season. The Deer Park, Texas, native had picked up 10 wins, six complete-games, three shutouts, a save and had an ERA of 1.42 when the season came to a halt.

She was named to the NFCA All-Region Second Team and in 2020 was named the No. 26 player in the nation by Softball America.

This news comes on the heels of former starting catch Ally Shipman joining the Alabama Crimson Tide program. Shipman announced the move, which is sure not to sit well with Tennessee fans, Wednesday night via Twitter.

I am so excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at The University of Alabama! Thank you to the coaches and staff at Alabama for this amazing opportunity! Can’t wait to get to work! #RollTide pic.twitter.com/HIusuwqICC — Ally Shipman (@ally_shipman) July 7, 2021

Shipman, who has two years of eligibility remaining due to Covid-19, started 53 games last season for the Volunteers and batted an impressive .304.

