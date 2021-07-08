Advertisement

Vehicle fire spreads to Knoxville home

Firefighters with the Knoxville Fire Department report a vehicle fire spread to a house on Blue Spruce Way.
Firefighters with the Knoxville Fire Department report a vehicle fire spread to a house on Blue Spruce Way.(Knoxville Fire Department)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Firefighters with the Knoxville Fire Department reported around 8:30 p.m. that a vehicle fire spread to a house on the 800 block of Blue Spruce Way in North Knoxville.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out and no injuries were reported.

