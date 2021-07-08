Vehicle fire spreads to Knoxville home
Firefighters with the Knoxville Fire Department report a vehicle fire spread to a house on Blue Spruce Way.
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Firefighters with the Knoxville Fire Department reported around 8:30 p.m. that a vehicle fire spread to a house on the 800 block of Blue Spruce Way in North Knoxville.
Firefighters were able to put the fire out and no injuries were reported.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.