$115K worth of meth, heroin, ecstasy found during Hawkins County traffic stop

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Officials with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic stop led to the seizure of more than $115,000 worth of drugs.

Investigators said they received information that a vehicle with Georgia registration would be delivering a large number of illegal drugs to an address in Rogersville.

Around 8 p.m. Wednesday, authorities with the sheriff’s office narcotics unit located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

According to reports, investigators discovered illegal drugs under the hood of the engine, inside a purse in the vehicle, inside a suitcase and pants located in the truck. Officials said they seized 1131 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 52 grams of a substance believed to be “Grey Death” fentanyl, 39 grams of a pink rock-like substance believed to be “Pink” heroin, 720 dosage units of multi-color pills believed to be Ecstasy, and 3 grams of a brown rock-like substance believed to be “brown” Heroin.

Officials said the drugs had an estimated street value of $115,300.

The three people involved were all convicted felons and arrested on the following charges:

Matthew Cubbage

Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to deliver, Possession of Schedule I with intent to deliver, Possession of Schedule I with intent to deliver, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Misty Rowlls

Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to deliver, Possession of Schedule I with intent to deliver, Possession of Schedule I with intent to deliver, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Timothy Burke

Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to deliver, Possession of Schedule 1 with intent to deliver, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule I with intent to deliver, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Driving While in Possession of Methamphetamine

