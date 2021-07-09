Advertisement

Brief Flash Flood Threat Friday Afternoon: First Alert

Meteorologist Ben Cathey tracks isolated but slow-moving Friday storms. Some more showers are here Saturday and Sunday.
From a First Alert(Glenn Dye)
By Ben Cathey
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Flash Flood Warning is posted for parts of Knox County through early evening, as some folks got 2″ of rain near Fountain City and Halls in just under an hour.

Shower chances are climbing Saturday afternoon, at least for a couple hours. Then we heat up in a hurry next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Storms are inching across the region this afternoon as part of our First Alert - we’ve had that in place most of the week for this very moment. The First Alert wraps up around 7:30 p.m. just as the Flash Flood Warning ends. Some areas near East Knox had closer to 3″ of rain over the last 24 hours. This is not so much a wind, hail, or tornado threat but it definitely caused some traffic nightmares.

After 10 o’clock, almost all of the rain is... GONE. That said, we replace the rain with fog.

That may briefly cool us down Saturday afternoon - but not for long
That may briefly cool us down Saturday afternoon - but not for long(WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday doesn’t have quite as much of a rain chance. It’s fairly scattered in the afternoon, but it seems like we’ll have mostly cloudy skies. Still, the winds are lighter, which is better news for outdoor plans. Monday is mostly cloudy to overcast but the rain no longer looks quite as widespread or organized.

We’re climbing one degree each day next week, as we slowly dry our pattern from Wednesday through next Friday.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on the forecast where you live! Plus, watch custom forecast videos and keep up to date on the go, with the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android.

Forecast from WVLT(WVLT)

