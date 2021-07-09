Donatos Pizza coming to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Donatos Pizza, famous for its edge-to-edge toppings, will soon open in Knoxville.

The pizza restaurant is set to open on August 3 at 1012 Ebenezer Road, Suite 104.

Donatos Pizza previously announced plans to expand across the state with as many as 30 restaurants including locations in Knoxville, Nashville and Memphis.

The pizza chain signed an agreement for the development of three area restaurants. All three restaurants will be owned and operated by Smoky Mountain Pizza, LLC.

