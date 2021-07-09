Advertisement

Donatos Pizza coming to Knoxville

The pizza restaurant is set to open on August 3 at 1012 Ebenezer Road, Suite 104.
Donatos Pizza
Donatos Pizza(WTOC)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Donatos Pizza, famous for its edge-to-edge toppings, will soon open in Knoxville.

Donatos Pizza previously announced plans to expand across the state with as many as 30 restaurants including locations in Knoxville, Nashville and Memphis.

The pizza chain signed an agreement for the development of three area restaurants. All three restaurants will be owned and operated by Smoky Mountain Pizza, LLC.

