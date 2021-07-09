Advertisement

From doubt to debut: Knoxville restaurant showcased on popular networks

By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Dead End BBQ in Knoxville is yet again preparing for another feature after a year of uncertainty.

Like many restaurants in East Tennessee, the pit had to close its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Owner George Ewart lost several employees and had to reset its weekly schedule.

With community support and a committed staff, the restaurant avoided a permanent closure. Their resilience grabbed Amazon Prime’s attention, which earned them a spot on “The Restaurant Comeback.”

On Tuesday, Ewart told WVLT News the restaurant would be featured on the Cooking Channel’s “The Paradise Food” show.

“It’s exciting. We’re really excited,” Owner George Ewart said. “You get to that point where you fight, you fight you fight. Then you get to the end of it until you get to the light at the end of the tunnel. Now, you get to highlight what you do everyday.”

The episode airs July 21 at 10 p.m.

