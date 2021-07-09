Advertisement

East Knox County home destroyed in fire

No injuries have been reported, according to Rural Metro Fire
No injuries reported in East Knox County home fire.
No injuries reported in East Knox County home fire.(Rural Metro Fire)
By Claire Lewis
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Knox County home is destroyed after a fire. Rural Metro Fire responded to the fire at John Sevier School Rd and Old Rutledge Pike at 2:10 Friday morning.

They found the empty house engulfed in flames. Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to the nearby woods, but the structure was a complete loss. No injuries were reported.

KCSO Fire Investigation unit is leading an investigation into what caused the fire.

