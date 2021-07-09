East Knox County home destroyed in fire
No injuries have been reported, according to Rural Metro Fire
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Knox County home is destroyed after a fire. Rural Metro Fire responded to the fire at John Sevier School Rd and Old Rutledge Pike at 2:10 Friday morning.
They found the empty house engulfed in flames. Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to the nearby woods, but the structure was a complete loss. No injuries were reported.
KCSO Fire Investigation unit is leading an investigation into what caused the fire.
