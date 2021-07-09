Former Sewanee officer accused of stealing from university dorm room

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a former police officer was arrested after an alleged theft incident.

According to TBI, an investigation began in January into a theft that occurred at a Sewanee University dorm room during the 2020 Thanksgiving break. During the investigation, officials identified information that identified former Sewanee Police Officer Tony Gilliam as the individual who entered the dorm room and took several items.

On July 6, the Franklin County Grand Jury returned indictments and charged Gilliam with three counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of theft of property and eight counts of official misconduct.

Gilliam was booked into the Franklin County Jail on Wednesday and released on a $10,000 bond.

