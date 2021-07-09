Advertisement

Glasgow woman goes viral after postpartum depression plea: ‘I could use some friends’

By Kelly Dean
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow woman is finding a support system after her TikTok on postpartum depression went viral.

@ofakb__

#depresion #postpartum #friends #fyp #reachout

♬ original sound - @Baby.Fayee

Meeting the joyful mother of three, Juana Witty, you’d never realize her happiness was temporary.

“I have days where I’m okay and then the next day I’m just, you know, I’m down again,” said Witty.

It wasn’t until after her third baby boy when Witty experienced postpartum depression symptoms.

“He’s nine weeks old now, but it didn’t hit me until last month-- like I was fine. And then it just hit me-- boom. And then it’s like I’m crying for no reason and didn’t think that my kids deserved me,” explained Witty.

The overwhelming feeling of loneliness prompted Witty to post a tearful, 10-second video on TikTok saying, “Postpartum depression is real. I didn’t know I had it. I could really use some friends.”

That simple plea has transcended into viral awareness and support with over 3 million views, 50,000 comments and over 592,000 likes.

All the interaction has turned Witty’s loneliness into fellowship.

“I don’t want you to not have anybody, so as of today, I’m going to be your support sister,” said TikTok user, ShoeLover99, in a ‘stitch’ video.

“I was by myself and I just needed someone to talk to. And the responses that I got from it are incredible,” said Witty.

According to Mayo Clinic, postpartum depression affects 10-20% of new parents. Because of Witty’s video, TikTok users have connected her to a foundation that is paying for 30 days of therapy.

“It feels amazing because I wasn’t expecting it to go the way that it did,” expressed Witty.

While emotions unprecedented, Witty found the courage to speak up and speak out. Now, she has cultivated a community of support as women from all around the world are connecting over Witty’s tearful, yet common plea.

“When I was younger, my mom’s like, ‘if you don’t talk about your problems, they won’t get solved,’ you know,” said Witty. “I want to be the one to actually come out and tell people how I feel. Because I used to hide stuff. And it didn’t get me anywhere.”

You can follow Witty’s journey on TikTok by following her handle @ofakb_.

