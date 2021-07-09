Guidelines for East Tenn. schools during 2021-22 school year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Schools across East Tennessee are announcing new health guidelines ahead of the 2021-22 school year.

Clinton City Schools

Clinton City School officials said the district plans to return operations for the 2021-22 school year. The school will continue comprehensive cleaning and disinfecting routines in all buildings. Schools in the district will not mandate masks or vaccinations for students or employees.

Knox County Schools

Superintendent Bob Thomas said the school board does not expect COVID-19 restrictions implemented a year ago to be in place for the 2021-22 school year.

At this time, Knox County Schools will follow these guidelines:

Masks will not be required for students, teachers or employees, although they will be allowed at each individual’s discretion;

Temperature checks will not be required for students, employees or visitors;

Knox County Schools will not conduct contact tracing;

Visitors will be allowed in schools; and

Extracurricular activities and field trips will be allowed.

Loudon County Schools

Loudon County School officials said they will resume traditional in-person daily instructional learning while adhering to additional safety protocols.

The district will adhere to the following guidelines:

Face coverings recommended but not required

No water fountain use: students are encouraged to bring a water bottle

Large group assemblies will be limited for essential purposes only

Academic field trips that can be conducted safely given current conditions

Social distancing within the classroom

Student groups may eat in places other than the cafeteria as determined by school administration

Visitors to buildings during normal operating hours will be limited to appointments only All visitors will have COVID-19 symptom screener Parent lunch visits will not be allowed until lunchroom seating returns to normal

Every Loudon County School will have a nurse on staff Students who have temperatures above 100.4 will be placed in a separate area with a mask and monitored until parents arrive



- Loudon County Schools will take the following safety precautions during the upcoming school year:

- Hand sanitization stations available throughout the school

- Increased cleaning and sanitation

- Parents requested to temperature check students before arrival

- Increased air circulation in classrooms through windows, doors, air purifiers as feasible and practical

- Bus drivers will disinfect buses routinely and keep at least six windows (depending on weather conditions) open to create air flow

Maryville City Schools

Maryville City School officials said they plan to operate as, “normal as possible” for the 2021-22 school year.

Vaccinations are not required

Masks are optional at this time

