Advertisement

K-9 Mercy braves Tropical Storm Elsa to find girl lost in the woods

Despite the heavy winds and rain, K9 Mercy tracked the girl for more than half a mile through...
Despite the heavy winds and rain, K9 Mercy tracked the girl for more than half a mile through thick woods.(Lee County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (Gray News) - A K-9 officer in Florida defied severe weather from Tropical Storm Elsa to find an endangered missing 12-year-old girl.

Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office were called to respond Tuesday night to reports of the missing girl.

Despite the heavy winds and rain, K-9 Mercy tracked the girl for more than half a mile through thick woods, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office said Mercy was able to locate the girl and bring her safely back home to her family.

Mercy is part of Sheriff Carmine Marceno’s ReUnite Program, which offers a multi-layer approach to find missing and endangered people.

K9 MERCY BRINGS MISSING JUVENILE HOME DURING TROPICAL STORM Last night, deputies responded to a reported missing...

Posted by Lee County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPD officer Tanner Holt
Knoxville officer knocked unconscious after allegedly making racist remarks
Brandon Gray autopsy
Autopsy: 14-year-old boy who died of starvation weighed 63 lbs.
Truck driver gifted dream truck from Pilot after 42 years with the company
Truck driver gifted dream truck from Pilot after 42 years with the company
Knoxville PD
Man in custody after Knoxville police serve warrant
The dress code was implemented in an effort to maintain the restaurant's standards as a...
Turkey Leg Hut’s dress code policy sparks mixed reactions online

Latest News

Officials with the Knoxville Police Department are on the search for a burglary suspect.
Police searching for man accused of burglarizing multiple Kingston Pike businesses
The program provides specialized help instead of sending police officers, and its success is...
Therapists, not police: Other cities look at program for 911 response
The program provides specialized help instead of sending police officers, and its success is...
Therapists, not police: Other cities look at program for 911 response
Zaila Avant-garde, who made history by becoming the first African-American to win the national...
Spelling bee winner has big ideas for her future
Donatos Pizza
Donatos Pizza coming to Knoxville