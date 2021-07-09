Advertisement

Kentucky agency asks more residents to remove bird feeders

About 250 reports were consistent with a mysterious disease that has affected birds in Kentucky and other states, she said.
An American goldfinch seen on a bird feeder.
An American goldfinch seen on a bird feeder.(jLasWilson from Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky wildlife officials are asking residents in three more counties to remove bird feeders as they investigate reports of sick and dying birds.

Residents in Bullitt, Campbell and Madison counties were asked to join those in Jefferson, Boone and Kenton counties in removing bird feeders until further notice, Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources veterinarian Christine Casey told the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The advice comes as the agency reviewed findings from residents who have reported encountering sick or dying birds. Birds most commonly affected include blue jays, common grackles, European starlings and American robins.

About 250 reports were consistent with a mysterious disease that has affected birds in Kentucky and other states, she said. Others were inconclusive or didn’t appear related.

“We’re recommending as a precautionary step, taking down the feeders because feeders do congregate animals and can increase the transmission of pathogens in general,” Casey said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPD officer Tanner Holt
Knoxville officer knocked unconscious after allegedly making racist remarks
Brandon Gray autopsy
Autopsy: 14-year-old boy who died of starvation weighed 63 lbs.
Truck driver gifted dream truck from Pilot after 42 years with the company
Truck driver gifted dream truck from Pilot after 42 years with the company
Knoxville PD
Man in custody after Knoxville police serve warrant
The dress code was implemented in an effort to maintain the restaurant's standards as a...
Turkey Leg Hut’s dress code policy sparks mixed reactions online

Latest News

During a search of the vehicle, investigators found illegal drugs under the hood in the engine...
$115K worth of meth, heroin, ecstasy found during Hawkins County traffic stop
Tennessee farms have plenty of blueberries and blackberries available for picking during the...
Tennessee blackberries and blueberries are ready for picking
Scattered showers and storms moving through this morning
Scattered showers and storms moving through this morning
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Scattered showers and storms moving through this morning