Knoxville traffic stop leads to drug arrest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said two Michigan natives were arrested after officers discovered several illegal drugs during a traffic stop Thursday.

According to KPD, officers responded to “numerous concerns” regarding illegal drug sales and use, in and around the area of Depot Avenue, Central Street and Magnolia Avenue.

KPD Community Team officers conducted efforts in the areas of concern Thursday night. During the officers’ patrol efforts, they stopped a vehicle on Magnolia Avenue near Gay Street, reports stated. The two occupants inside the vehicle were identified as Travae Harris, 38, and Tracy Shellie, 60, both of Detroit. Michigan.

During a search of the vehicle, officers located approximately 15 grams of crystal meth, four grams of crack cocaine, six grams of heroin and 22 grams of marijuana, according to reports. Police said all of the drugs were individually packaged for resale.

Harris and Shellie were arrested and charged with multiple drug offenses.

