Lincoln Police arrest woman for hit and run caught on camera

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested the driver of a hit and run accident caught on camera.

Surveillance video shows a vehicle hitting a woman who was lighting fireworks in the street near NW 6th Street and Dawes Avenue on Saturday night. The 21-year-old victim, Emilia Graham, has a broken collar bone, a concussion, as well as dozens of scrapes and bruises that cover her body. The injuries to her face needed to be glued shut.

After the video went viral, Isabel Knapp-Cuevas, 22, contacted police and said that she may have been involved. Police conducted several interviews and analyzed digital evidence to verify it was her vehicle and she was the driver.

Knapp-Cuevas was arrested Thursday for leaving the scene of an injury accident, property damage, no vehicle registration, stop sign violation and driving under license revocation. The report shows the driver was distracted by something other than a cell phone at the time of the incident. Knapp-Cuevas said she was unaware she struck a pedestrian.

A neighbor’s security camera captured the crash, which happened right before 11 p.m. on July 3 during an annual party that Graham hosted. After the impact, Graham was struck, and the vehicle that hit her took off after striking a vehicle parked on the side of the road.

Graham told 10/11 she now needs constant help and attention from friends and loved ones. Even simple tasks like getting off the couch and walking outside require at least one person’s assistance.

“My partner has had to get me out of bed, in bed, sit down, use the restroom, shower, feed me,” Graham said. “I can’t really lift anything up, I can’t open anything.”

In the July 3rd surveillance video, Graham is seen leaning down to light off a firework. Within seconds a car drives through the residential street. The direction it was traveling would also put it coming through an intersection with stop signs.

Dozens of Graham’s friends and family watched her get hit, thrown in the air, and land several feet away. Witnesses said Graham even put her hands out in front of her seconds before the car barreled into her, in an attempt to slow it down or brace for the impact.

“Did not stop,” said Adanya Hogan, a witness. “Went through the four-way stop. Went around the fountain, hit Emilia, and kept going straight. No brakes were pumped, no lights came on. They didn’t slow down, if anything they sped up after.”

