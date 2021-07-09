Advertisement

The Little Ponderosa Zoo rehabbing baby animals

The Little Ponderosa Zoo staff does wildlife rehabilitation, taking in baby raccoons, possums, fawns, and squirrels.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Little Ponderosa Zoo is a nonprofit zoo and rescue facility for exotic animals. They also do wildlife rehabilitation taking in baby animals- like raccoons, possums, fawns, and squirrels.

Brothers Cade and Corbin Cox feed the animals and give them medicine until they are old enough to be let back into the wild

“When they get back on their feet and everything and you look at each other and you think yeah we did good on that one but when you see death after death and it’ll get to you a little bit,” said Corbin.

They pay for the resources out of the zoo’s funding.

“We really need help from the community and even statewide because we’re the only one in Tennessee that does whitetail deer,” said Cade.

The brothers want to remind people that a doe will hide their babies to search for food.

“If anyone finds a deer like that give it a while, but if their ears are cricked over or covered in fly larva that’s when you should take action,” said Cade.

The brothers hope to help the animals they rescue as well as the ones in rehabilitation.

