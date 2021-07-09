Advertisement

Masks not required for Knox Co. students, teachers during 2021-22 school year

(WAFB)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County School officials updated guidelines for the upcoming school year following a Board of Education work session.

Superintendent Bob Thomas said the school board does not expect COVID-19 restrictions implemented a year ago to be in place for the 2021-22 school year.

“I am very grateful for the tremendous efforts of our students, families, and employees during the school year that ended in May,” Thomas said. “Despite the enormous challenges of COVID-19, our school communities worked together to ensure that our educational mission continued moving forward.”

At this time, Knox County Schools will follow these guidelines:

  • Masks will not be required for students, teachers or employees, although they will be allowed at each individual’s discretion;
  • Temperature checks will not be required for students, employees or visitors;
  • Knox County Schools will not conduct contact tracing;
  • Visitors will be allowed in schools; and
  • Extracurricular activities and field trips will be allowed.

School officials said, if circumstances related to COVID-19 change, they will respond in coordination with guidance from the Knox County Health Department, the Tennessee Department of Education and the Tennessee Department of Health.

According to Superintendent Thomas, KCS will continue to make use of Chromebooks provided to all K-12 students through the district’s 1:1 initiative. In-person students should continue bringing their fully charged Chromebooks to class every day.

